Focusing on mental health and mental wellness is part of a program at Brescia University College that works with students to help break down the stigma.

It’s called the Peer Support Space.

“We all have mental health that we need to take steps to care for and providing students with a variety of avenues to do so is really really important to us,” says Brescia's Meg Pirie.

This comfortable calming space was created through the Wellness Peer Program at Brescia that uses the model of students helping students.

“It’s a high-impact model that really works especially for students who may be experiencing mild to moderate mental health concerns and issues and just want to connect with someone who’s had the same lives experience.”

Fourth-year Brescia student Cass Cozman is a Wellness Peer and signed up for the program to help others.

“All students can relate that the transition to university can be difficult and taxing at times and I felt being a part of this program is an excellent way to not only help other students but increase my awareness as well.”

Cozman says the Peer Support Space is open to all students as a safe quiet space to reach out.

“Sometimes students can find it intimidating to reach out to staff and faculty members so being able to come and speak to a peer who may be going through similar circumstances that they are - just can really help them feel much more safe.”

The Peer Support Space is open for 10 hours a week and there is a schedule online for students to access times and information.

Pirie adds, “This is part of what it means to be a post secondary student and a citizen and having this peer support space is another step in the continuum of care that we have here.”

The Peer Support Space officially opens its doors Wednesday with a grand opening event at 11 a.m.