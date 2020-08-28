WINDSOR, ONT. -- The supervisor appointed to Brentwood wants to rebuild the recovery home's board of directors with new members.

Mark Walton was appointed by the Erie St. Clair Health Integration Network after the LHIN dissolved the last board on March 2.

It was in response to concerns which arose following a review of procedural issues.

Walton is seeking 16 new members, four he would like from the community and 12 alumni members.

Walton says, “Having an outside voice will be important to this board table. With health care transformation happening and Ontario Health Teams developing, I want to make sure Brentwood is connected in the community in a meaningful way; one of those ways is through the board.”

While the re-population of the board is a big step to the revitalization of Brentwood, other important projects that are also underway include:

A new five year strategic plan

Updated Mission, Vision, and Values

Rebranding to reflect a more modern look

A review of best practicesUpdated complaints and concerns processes

An outside firm will chose from candidates who have until September 11 to make a submission.

For more information or to submit an Expression of Interest to be considered for the Brentwood Board, visit the website.

The new board of directors is expected to be announced on September 30.