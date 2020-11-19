DORCHESTER, ONT. -- A number of county politicians took a cold plunge for a good cause on Thursday.

Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson says, "At a time like this with a lot of people hurting during COVID we need to help those who use the food bank."

According to Thames Centre Deputy Mayor Kelly Elliot, they started with a fundraising goal of $1,000, but have actually raised closer to $10,000 for the Thames Centre Food Bank.

Nearly 100 spectators turned out at the Dorchester Community Pool, which underwent a milion-dollar renovation over the summer, to watch the event.

Thames Centre Mayor Alison Warwick adds, "This is a wonderful chance to use the newly renovated pool for the first time."

She said the water was cold, but she would do it again to help the food bank.

Thames Centre Councillor Tom Heeman rounded out the group of four that took the plunge at noon.