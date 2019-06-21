

CTV London





A 58 year old man from London is in custody after reports of break and enters by a naked man.

At approximately 4:40am on June 20, a woman awoke to find a naked man standing at the foot of her bed inside her residence on Ann Street.

The suspect fled prior to the police arriving on scene.

At approximately 10:30am on the same day, police received information regarding a naked man located inside a unit on George Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is expected to appear in court in London today. He is charged with two counts of break and enter, in accordance to the Criminal Code of Canada.