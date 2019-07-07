

CTV London





South Bruce OPP say a man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Huron Friday.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a small boat travelling in circles in Lake Huron just off the shore of Southhampton around 9 a.m.

Police say a bystander helped bring the man to shore.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition but has now been pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate but say it is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.