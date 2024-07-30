Blyth Festival 'murder mystery' hits the stage

The Blyth Festival's latest play "Resort to Murder," has hit the stage — a comedic twist on a murder mystery.

"So there's a guy who has a property and he wants to run an escape room out of it. So as an experiment, he gets his staff together and does like, a model run, and then everything goes terribly, horribly wrong. And so the rest of the play is figuring out how to save their lives, basically,” said Resort to Murder playwright, Birgitte Solem.

While Blyth is well-known for tackling controversial topics and events in national and local history, Resort to Murder, is not one of those plays.

"It is just fun. I'm not trying to sort of teach anybody anything. They're not coming out of it with a sort of a better understanding of some, like, historical thing that's happened. Those shows are amazing, and I love them, but this is just sort of fun. And hopefully they can get a better sense of maybe how they would react in a terrible situation," said Solem.

Randy Hughson, who is a well-known Blyth Festival actor, is donning the director's hat for Resort to Murder, and he couldn't be happier.

"I think if you come, you'll be surprised. You'll be shocked. Your funny bone will be tickled and, and I think, you'll end up with a smile on your face at the end of it," said Hughson.

Resort to Murder runs until August 31.