Southwold Township firefighters were called to a home near Talbotville late Sunday morning for a house fire.

When crews arrived at 38511 Longhurst Line just after 11 a.m., they saw a vehicle in the driveway.

They determined nobody was home after they searched the residence, though.

"We arrived with smoke showing. Crews did a quick attack on the main level and supressed the fire, which started on the main level," says Southwold Fire Chief Jeff McArthur.

He says that in balloon frame houses, fire can spread quickly through the walls.

Crews remained on scene to examine the home to ensure all flames were extinguished.

"We have it under control, but are just checking for hot spots and extension to the attack and basement as well," McArthur says.