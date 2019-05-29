

CTV London





Local residents will soon be able to hop a shuttle bus to Grand Bend or Port Stanley thanks to the new London-based company Bend Bus.

Through the summer season, round-trip shuttle bus service will be offered from London and Kitchener to Grand Bend and from St. Thomas to Port Stanley.

The cost of a trip varies from $15 to $35 plus tax depending on the origin and destination.

Founder Matthew Thomas said in a media release, "We're so close to these phenomenal freshwater lakes, but without the necessary transportation, so many people miss out on experiencing the Great Lakes and making lifelong memories...I wanted a fun, easy way to get to the beach."

Thomas single-handedly ran a dozen trips from London to Grand Bend in 2018, and is expanding the service this year.

For more on schedules and fares you can visit bendbus.ca.