'Bend Bus' to take people from London, St. Thomas and Kitchener to the beach
Staff at Bend Bus are seen in this handout photo.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:34PM EDT
Local residents will soon be able to hop a shuttle bus to Grand Bend or Port Stanley thanks to the new London-based company Bend Bus.
Through the summer season, round-trip shuttle bus service will be offered from London and Kitchener to Grand Bend and from St. Thomas to Port Stanley.
The cost of a trip varies from $15 to $35 plus tax depending on the origin and destination.
Founder Matthew Thomas said in a media release, "We're so close to these phenomenal freshwater lakes, but without the necessary transportation, so many people miss out on experiencing the Great Lakes and making lifelong memories...I wanted a fun, easy way to get to the beach."
Thomas single-handedly ran a dozen trips from London to Grand Bend in 2018, and is expanding the service this year.
For more on schedules and fares you can visit bendbus.ca.