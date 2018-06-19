Featured
Bear sighting reported in Chatham-Kent
A black bear is pictured on May 27, 2012. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:40AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are cautioning residents after receiving a report of a bear sighting.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, police received a call from a local citizen stating that he saw two black bears in the area of Base Line and Centre Side Road.
At this time, police say they are unable to confirm the bear sighting, but as with any wildlife, they are telling residents to use caution when walking through bushes and fields.
Police say keep your distance from wild animals and call police should you see an animal displaying aggressive behaviour.