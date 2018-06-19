

Chatham-Kent police are cautioning residents after receiving a report of a bear sighting.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, police received a call from a local citizen stating that he saw two black bears in the area of Base Line and Centre Side Road.

At this time, police say they are unable to confirm the bear sighting, but as with any wildlife, they are telling residents to use caution when walking through bushes and fields.

Police say keep your distance from wild animals and call police should you see an animal displaying aggressive behaviour.