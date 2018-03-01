

CTV London





As of late Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimeters for the London region.

The agency has issued a snowfall warning for London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties.

It says a low pressure system from Texas will bring a large area of heavy snow with it as it tracks up over Ohio into Pennsylvania Thursday night.



Rain or a rain-wet snow mix will arrive by Thursday evening, then quickly change over to snow, heavy at times, the agency says.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to possibly 20 centimetres are likely by Friday morning.



In addition, strong and gusty northerly winds will whip up the freshly fallen snow, resulting in blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.



Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow, and very low visibility at times in falling snow and blowing snow are expected Thursday night, the agency says.