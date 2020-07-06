MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man has been charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous after allegedly attacking a younger male with a hatchet on Saturday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man and several other males were reportedly fishing in the creek at the west end of Barwick Street when the incident happened.

Police say a 44-year-old man approached the group and told them to leave the area.

When the argument escalated, the man reportedly pulled a hatchet and struck the victim several times, causing injuries to his hands and neck.

The 44-year-old suspect was found near the scene and arrested without incident.

He was charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous before being released on an undertaking ahead of a future court date.