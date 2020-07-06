Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Assault with a hatchet leads to charges for St. Thomas man
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man has been charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous after allegedly attacking a younger male with a hatchet on Saturday afternoon.
A 26-year-old man and several other males were reportedly fishing in the creek at the west end of Barwick Street when the incident happened.
Police say a 44-year-old man approached the group and told them to leave the area.
When the argument escalated, the man reportedly pulled a hatchet and struck the victim several times, causing injuries to his hands and neck.
The 44-year-old suspect was found near the scene and arrested without incident.
He was charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous before being released on an undertaking ahead of a future court date.