

CTV London





London police have issued a number of arrest warrants in connection to a shooting last month.

Police are searching for Dominique Michael Carter Mossel, 26, of London after multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Gold Diggers night club Aug. 25.

Police say an altercation between the victim and occupants of a white BMW took place in the parking lot and the victim was driven to hospital by a third party.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the victim showed up a local hospital suffering from a gun shot wound.

He underwent surgery and is recovering.

Mossel is charged with several offences:

• Aggravated assault;

• Reckless discharge of a firearm;

• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm;

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence

• Possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The gun used in the incident hasn't been recovered.

If you see him, do not approach him and contact police.