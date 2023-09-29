Arrest made after violent home invasion leaves 81-year-old man with 'life-altering injuries'

Nearly three months after a violent home invasion left a man with "life-altering injuries" that included a fractured skull and multiple lacerations that required 100 stitches, police in Sarnia have made an arrest.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, at 2:15 a.m. on July 22, 2023, police responded to an Earlscourt Drive residence after a 9-1-1 call was made regarding an intruder.

Police said an 81-year-old man was asleep inside the home when he was suddenly awakened by an intruder standing in his bedroom. The victim had trouble understanding the suspect’s demands, and was then “violently attacked” and sustained “extensive and serious” injuries from an edged weapon.

Police said the victim suffered multiple lacerations to his head and hands that required 100 stitches, and a fractured skull.

The victim’s wife, who was in another room inside the home, heard the commotion and called 9-1-1.

Police said the suspect fled the residence with property belonging to the victim.

Sarnia police later attended the scene, but were unable to locate the suspect.

In the days following the assault, the investigation involved an extensive canvas of the neighbourhood and obtaining video surveillance. Police also conducted a ground search of the area that resulted in forensic evidence being seized.

Sarnia police are seen going door to door as part of an investigation into a violent home invasion on July 22, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

The Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Sarnia Police Forensic Identification Unit, identified items for further examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man from Sarnia has been arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement and has been hail for a bail hearing:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Robbery

Possession of a weapon

Two (2) counts -- break & enter – commit (dwelling)

Fail to comply with probation order

Fail to comply with release order

Theft under $5,000

Trespass by night

Police said that at the time of the home invasion, the accused was subject to a recognizance of bail for other violent offences, and was released from custody only three days prior to the attack.

The victim experienced life-altering injuries and continues to endure medical complications as a result of the attack. He remains under ongoing outpatient medical care.

“This violent attack was inflicted on an unsuspecting and vulnerable victim inside the sanctity of his own home. Identifying the person responsible has been a top priority for our police service. Our investigative team has worked tirelessly and we are pleased the person responsible has been identified and brought back before the courts,” said Police Chief Derek Davis.