Elderly man injured in home invasion

An 81-year-old man is recovering at home with 100 stitches to his head and hands following an armed home invasion in Sarnia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Earlscourt Drive and Exmouth Street.

Police said the elderly man and his wife were asleep in their home and were woken up by a man with a knife demanding property from them.

According to police, the suspect attacked the man using the weapon, causing lacerations to the man’s head and then the suspect took off.

Police do not believe the victim was known to the suspect, nor was the victim specifically targeted.

Through investigation, police said the same suspect may have attempted to commit other crimes of opportunity including trying to gain access garages/houses that same evening/early morning.

Property stolen from the victim’s home included perishable food and other small items.

Residents in that area are being asked to review any security camera activity for the evening of July 22 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.