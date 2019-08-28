Featured
Arrest made after stabbing in downtown London
Blood can be seen on the ground after a stabbing in downtown London, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:58PM EDT
London police have a man in custody after a stabbing in the downtown core on Wednesday morning.
Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which happened around 8:40 a.m.
Officers and paramedics responded to the area of Horton and Wellington streets after a 911 call about an injured man running into traffic.
The man was transported to hospital for treatment.
By about 2:30 p.m., police say a man was arrested in connection with the incident, but no details on charges have been released.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.