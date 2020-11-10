MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A suspect sought in connection with a death on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation has been arrested, OPP say.

Lambton County OPP and Anishinabek Police Service responded to an incident on Sunday where a person was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released.

The incident prompted a call for the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Evan Wolfe, who police said was considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday, Windsor police responded to a call in Amherstburg and got information that Wolfe might be in the area.

Windsor police officers set up a containment area and were able to locate and arrest him without incident.

Wolfe, who is from Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Sarnia.

The death investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.