LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose following an incident Sunday on the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

Police aren't releasing many details but say they attended the scene and found one person deceased.

Evan Wolfe, 26, of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, remains outstanding and is believed to be operating a black sedan with tinted windows.

Wolfe is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Wolfe, do not approach him and call 911.

The investigation continues.