MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police say they have located the body of a boater who went missing in the waters off Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday.

Lambton County OPP responed to Lake Huron at the mouth of the St. Clair River around 5 p.m. after reports a person had fallen from a vessel and didn't resurface.

An international search involving police from Canada and the U.S. as well as the U.S. Coast Guard began immediately, but had to be called off late Sunday due to high waves and wind.

The search resumed on Monday, and on Tuesday, OPP say they located and removed the man from the water.

He has been identified as Christopher DeGroot, 31, of Sarnia.