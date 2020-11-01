LONDON, ONT -- An international search effort is underway in Lake Huron near Sarnia after a person fell off a boat Saturday evening and did not resurface.

Provincial police, Sarnia police, fire crews, EMS, The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Clair County Sherriff’s dive team are all involved in the search.

It was around 5:10 p.m. Saturday when OPP received a report of person who fell off a boat in Lake Huron near the mouth of the St. Clair River.

The individual failed to resurface and a search effort was launched.

There will be a large police presence in the area during the search.

The OPP Aviation Service, Underwater Search and Rescue Unit (USRU) and the OPP Marine Unit will be attending to conduct a search for the missing person.