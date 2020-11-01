LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday morning in Lambton Shores and left with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to Townsend Line around 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

They were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Townsend Line between Kinnaird Road and Rawlings Road is closed.

An update will be provided as information becomes available.