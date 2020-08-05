LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have now officially identified the person found deceased this past weekend at Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and say their homicide investigation continues.

CTV News had already confirmed the identify of 29 year-old David Jordan Oliver of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

Police say Oliver is the victim of a homicide and they are continuing to investigate.

Lambton OPP and the West Region Emergency Response Team were called to assist Anishinabek Police Service with a search on Sunday when a body was discovered by police.

OPP Forensic Identification Services also attended the scene.

Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.

Meanwhile members of the First Nation are also putting out the call for anyone who may have information to step forward.

Multiple people are sharing a post asking for details that could lead to the apprehension of those involved.