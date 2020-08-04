MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Lambton County OPP say a deceased man found at Kettle and Stony Point First Nation over the weekend was the victim of a homicide.

Human remains were found around 1:15 p.m. Sunday as OPP assisted the Anishinabek Police Service with a search of the area.

A post mortem was completed on Monday, and determined the person had died as a result of a homicide.

The chief of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, Jason Henry, confirms to CTV News the deceased is 29-year-old David Oliver, who had last been seen around 3 a.m. Friday.

Anishinabek police had put out a call for help to locate the man, after family and friends became became concerned for his welfare when he didn't show up for work.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The OPP is reminding the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.