Are your child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with all vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.

According to a statement from the health unit to CTV News, “Because of the prioritization of our pandemic response, the MLHU did not request immunization records or suspend students for incomplete vaccination records, as would typically be done under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.”

The health unit says it recognizes that many students may be up-to-date with immunizations but just haven’t handed in their vaccine records.

The statement goes on to say, “To address this, members of our team have spent the last several months working with families to ensure their children get caught-up on their required vaccinations. That effort has included issuing more than 41,000 reminder letters to parents and/or guardians of students in our region, for whom we have incomplete vaccination records.”

Over the course of the spring and summer, health unit staff have also held “catch up” vaccination clinics alongside the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.

Students can also receive all necessary vaccines from their family health care provider. The Middlesex-London Health Unit's Immunization Clinic may also be available to give the required vaccines.

More information about where to get vaccines and how to hand in your updated information is available on the health unit’s website.