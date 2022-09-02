Are your child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with all vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.
According to a statement from the health unit to CTV News, “Because of the prioritization of our pandemic response, the MLHU did not request immunization records or suspend students for incomplete vaccination records, as would typically be done under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.”
The health unit says it recognizes that many students may be up-to-date with immunizations but just haven’t handed in their vaccine records.
The statement goes on to say, “To address this, members of our team have spent the last several months working with families to ensure their children get caught-up on their required vaccinations. That effort has included issuing more than 41,000 reminder letters to parents and/or guardians of students in our region, for whom we have incomplete vaccination records.”
Over the course of the spring and summer, health unit staff have also held “catch up” vaccination clinics alongside the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.
Students can also receive all necessary vaccines from their family health care provider. The Middlesex-London Health Unit's Immunization Clinic may also be available to give the required vaccines.
More information about where to get vaccines and how to hand in your updated information is available on the health unit’s website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Freedom Convoy organizers want donations unfrozen to fund appearance at Emergencies Act inquiry
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa have asked a court to unfreeze $450,000 in donations they received so they can pay for lawyers to represent them at an upcoming public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
'Lock the doors': Quebecers get emergency alert warning of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie
Quebecers got an emergency alert on their phones Friday afternoon warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the Gaspesie region.
Southwest Airlines passenger AirDrops nude photo to other fliers
The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight threatened to cancel takeoff after someone on the plane sent a naked photograph to other passengers.
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going over 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Six people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say
Police say six people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's.
Kitchener
-
Fallout from WRDSB cyber hack continues as students prepare to head back to school
With four days to go until the start of the school year, most students at Waterloo Region District School Board don’t know who their teachers will be and some won’t be able to catch the bus on the first day of school.
-
Collision report shows fewer crashes in Waterloo region due to decreased traffic volume
The number of collisions in the Region of Waterloo was significantly lower in 2020 compared to the previous five years, according to the annual collision report released by the Region of Waterloo.
-
Conestoga College the buyer of former Sonny's Restaurant property
Conestoga College confirmed on Friday it was the purchaser of the property of the former Sonny’s Restaurant.
Windsor
-
LaSalle student, 11, excited to return to school — but leery about sitting next to COVID-positive classmates
With the first day of school less than a week away for students across Ontario, 11-year-old Manridh Saini says he's excited to see his friends for what he hopes will be the first "fully normal" school year since the pandemic started.
-
'Sometimes you just need a buddy': Windsor landscapers want seniors safe this fall
The owner of a new landscaping business in Windsor is giving away free services to seniors this fall, after a contractor suffered a fatal heart attack outside a home under repair in Old Walkerville last month.
-
What's open, what's closed Labour Day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As summer vacation comes to an end, there are a number of closures to look out for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Labour Day.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach fire chief retires in wake of alleged cover-up
One month after an exclusive CTV News report into allegations of a coverup in the Town of Wasaga Beach following an investigation of an inappropriate sexual relationship between the town's fire chief and a female employee, Fire Chief Mike McWilliam announced he is retiring.
-
5 young teens escape fiery overnight crash, driver charged with impaired
Five teens escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Tiny Township.
-
'There's a child in that vehicle': Audio adds new detail to Ontario police shooting
Officers involved in a police shooting that left a one-year-old dead in southern Ontario were told there was a child in the pickup truck they were pursuing and that the driver of the vehicle had a gun, audio posted online indicates.
Northern Ontario
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Ribfest returns in Sudbury at a new location in Bell Park
After a two-year hiatus, Ribfest Sudbury is back for Labour Day weekend. The popular event is at a new location in Bell Park and is being presented by a new operator.
-
Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Freedom Convoy organizers want donations unfrozen to fund appearance at Emergencies Act inquiry
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa have asked a court to unfreeze $450,000 in donations they received so they can pay for lawyers to represent them at an upcoming public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.
-
St. Brigid's church owner: 'The water pistol brigade has to stop'
The owner of a former Ottawa church where a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remains despite efforts to evict them is calling on members to stop harassing people.
-
Weak tornado that swept through Ottawa area classified as EF0
A weak tornado that swept through the Ottawa region on Wednesday was an EF0 with winds reaching a maximum speed of 125 km/h, researchers said Friday.
Toronto
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going over 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario senior loses LTC bed due to 'medical absence' rule passed during pandemic
A Richmond Hill senior recovering from a stroke and who lives with dementia has lost her long-term care bed and has been forced back onto the waiting list to re-apply for a room in the system during a hospital stay.
-
Ontario's science table members would have advised against scrapping COVID isolation
Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements if they were consulted on the move.
Montreal
-
'Lock the doors': Quebecers get emergency alert warning of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie
Quebecers got an emergency alert on their phones Friday afternoon warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the Gaspesie region.
-
Lawyer challenging Bill 96 asks Quebec to suspend language law over 'uncertainty, confusion' it's creating
Quebec's controversial new language law should be temporarily suspended because it's causing so much 'uncertainty, confusion and tension' among the population, says a lawyer who is challenging the law in court.
-
Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor. Party leader Francois Legault had promised everyone a family doctor during the 2018 election campaign but failed to follow through after he was elected premier.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces are expected to submit carbon-pricing plans to Ottawa Friday
Friday is the deadline for the four Atlantic provinces to submit their plans to the federal government on how they will price carbon pollution.
-
Six people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say
Police say six people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's.
-
Man charged after allegedly robbing Canadian Tire with golf club, lit can of aerosol spray: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in relation to a robbery at a Canadian Tire in Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
Eligibility announced in Manitoba for new Omicron COVID-19 booster
Following the approval of the Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster by Health Canada, Manitoba has announced the first group of residents who will be eligible to receive the shot.
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.
-
Manitoba RCMP respond to three deadly crashes in eight hours
Three people are dead and one is seriously injured following three separate crashes that took place over approximately eight hours on Thursday in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Out-of-control' grassfire threatens homes in Carstairs, Alta.
Authorities say a number of homes in Carstairs, Alta., are in the process of being evacuated because of a large grassfire burning near the community.
-
Calgary officers cleared in shooting of man wielding axe, sledgehammer: ASIRT
Two Calgary police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a man armed with an axe and sledgehammer outside a Mayland Heights home almost five years ago.
-
'Significant concerns': Province scraps plans for Drop-In Centre consumption site
Alberta's associate minister of mental health and addiction confirms proposed plans for a supervised consumption site in Calgary's East Village have been halted.
Edmonton
-
'Such an honour': Beaumont Spiderman recognized for community service
Joshua Carter is a fixture in the community of Beaumont, but he isn’t known by Joshua, he’s known as Beaumont Spiderman.
-
Two group homes evacuated Thursday evening because of fire
More than a dozen Edmontonians with disabilities were evacuated from their homes because of a fire Thursday evening.
-
No charges to be laid against Alta. Mountie who put others at 'unnecessary risk' during pursuit that preceded fatal crash: ASIRT
Alberta’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into a 2018 crash that saw a bystander killed after a police pursuit.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
Gary Shuster suffers from a rare metabolic condition that can land him in hospital for weeks and result in kidney damage.
-
Arkells calls Vancouver mall 'legendary' after music video shoot with Tegan and Sara
A Vancouver mall is in the spotlight after Canadian rock band Arkells and indie pop duo Tegan and Sara filmed their new music video for "Teenage Tears" at the shopping centre.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide for breaching conditions related to kidnapping charge: Vancouver police
Vancouver police are looking for a man they say breached his release conditions related to a kidnapping charge.