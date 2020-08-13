MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An augmented reality app and food delivery will be part of a virtual Western Fair for 2020, organizers announced Thursday.

The 10-day staple fall event was cancelled in May due to COVID-19, but management had said they were working toward a virtual event.

For what would have been the 145th edition of the fair from Sept. 11-20, those interested will be able to use an augmented reality app on their phone to interact with an 'enhanced' experience.

The free 'Engage' app will have adventures tied to fair themes like animals, agriculture, entertainment, the midway, competitions, and of course, food.

Developed by London-based Exar Studios , the app should be available for download by Aug. 31.

As part of the fair, a number of online competitions and contests were launched earlier this summer.

As for fair food, sweet-filled 'Fair Food Boxes' will be available for delivery, while 'A Taste of the Fair,' being held Sept. 16 at 'Park It At The Market,' will offer some traditional fair decor and food.

Tickets for the 2021 Western Fair are also expected to go on sale soon.