MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There will be no Western Fair this fall, London Mayor Ed Holder announced during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Holder said it was a "difficult, but responsible announcement."

He added that online contests, agricultural education, entertainment, etc. are being planned in place of the fair.

The 2020 event, scheduled for Sept. 11-20, would have been the 145th edition of the fair.

More to come.