Western Fair cancelled for 2020
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 2:10PM EDT
Night time shot of the midway at Western Fair
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There will be no Western Fair this fall, London Mayor Ed Holder announced during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
Holder said it was a "difficult, but responsible announcement."
He added that online contests, agricultural education, entertainment, etc. are being planned in place of the fair.
The 2020 event, scheduled for Sept. 11-20, would have been the 145th edition of the fair.
More to come.