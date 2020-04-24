LONDON, ONT. -- Drayton Entertainment has cancelled four more productions across Ontario due to federal and provincial physical distancing recommendations.

The cancellations include; 42nd Street, Fiddler on the Loose, The Dixie Swim Club, and Sleeping Beauty: The Panto.

"This is a very difficult time. Although we announce these cancellations with heavy hearts, we know it is the right thing to do give the uncertainty surrounding the unprecedented crisis," said Alex Mustakas, Artistic Director & CEO of Drayton Entertainment.

Currently, 10 of the 18 productions have been cancelled.

Drayton Entertainment's theatres in our area include the Drayton Festival Theatre, Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend,

Information in regard to the cancellations has been posted on their website.