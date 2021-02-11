LONDON, ONT. -- Daniella Leis has been sentenced to three years behind bars for her actions, which led to the explosion that rocked Woodman Avenue in London, Ont.

In his ruling Justice George Orsini told the court, "She made the decision to drive when she had to know she was in no condition to do so."

Crown Attorney Jason Miller was asking for a three-year prison sentence, while Richard Braiden, the defence lawyer for Leis, was asking for around two years.

The court heard that she had mixed drugs with alcohol while at a concert at Budweiser Gardens.

She then got into her father’s car and drove the wrong way down Queens Avenue before crashing into a home’s gas meter on Woodman Avenue.

It has been roughly 18 months since Leis crashed into that home on Woodman.

Emergency crews were on the scene within minutes working to evacuate as many residents from homes as they could.

Soon after the street was rocked by an explosion that levelled one home and left others damaged beyond repair.

Amazingly, no one was killed in the explosion, but several people were injured, including first responders.

In Oct. 2020 Leis pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

At her sentencing hearing Leis said via Zoom, “I can’t express how truly sorry I am for what I have done...for that I will never forgive myself.”

Leis is now also facing a civil lawsuit surrounding the events on Woodman Avenue.

Last month a lawsuit was filed against Leis, her father (who owned the car), the City of London, and Spectra - which operates Budweiser Gardens. Also named in the suit is Ovation Ontario Foods and ABC Security.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky and Nick Paparella