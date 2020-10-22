LONDON, ONT. -- The Kitchener woman charged in relation to last year’s explosion on Woodman Avenue in London, Ont. pleaded guilty to four charges Thursday morning.

The lawyer for Daniella Leis, 24, confirmed to CTV News last week that she would be entering a guilty plea remotely.

An agreed statement of facts was read into court.

Leis was facing 12 charges in relation to the Aug. 14. 2019 explosion but pleaded guilty to four charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Leis was accused of driving impaired and hitting a gas line at a home on Woodman Avenue.

A leak from that line led to the explosion that left one home levelled and others destroyed.

At least 10 homes in the Old East Village neighbourhood were left unsafe or uninhabitable in the immediate aftermath.

Seven people were injured the explosion including a firefighter who was hospitalized for several days.

CTV News will be following today’s court proceedings and will provide updates as information becomes available.