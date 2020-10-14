LONDON, ONT. -- The Kitchener woman charged following last year's explosion on Woodman Avenue is expected to enter a guilty plea on Oct. 22.

Daniella Leis, 24, faces 12 charges in relation to the Aug. 14, 2019 explosion.

She is accused of driving impaired and hitting a gas line that destroyed a home and damaged two others.

No one was killed in the incident, although seven people were injured.

Leis’ lawyer Richard Braiden confirmed to CTV News Wednesday that he expects his client to plead guilty next week remotely.