

Reta Ismail , CTV London





A Badder charter bus took out the fence at Byron Northview Public School just before 9 A.M Wednesday morning.

According to Jim Kogelheide, whose kids attend the school, the driver failed to put the bus in park while he went to use the washroom at the back.

A Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) representative confirms there were no injuries. Adding, at the time of the incident there were no students on the bus, or on the school field where the crash occured. TVDSB says based upon consultation with parents and the Principle they moved ahead with the field trip, with students boarding the same bus involved in this incident.

The same driver ended up taking the students on the field trip because replacing the him would have delayed the trip up to an hour and a half.

Doug Badder, owner of the busline say the driver has been with the company for 12 years, has a clean driving record, and is a very careful driver.

Badder confirms the company's Safety Manager is investigating the circumstances in this incident to put into place new procedures to prevent something like this from happening again.