WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Blyth Festival will not be staging any plays this year.

Artistic Director Gil Garratt says the 2020 Blyth Festival has been cancelled, due to COVID-19.

A month ago, the theatre announced the 2020 season would be postponed.

But following conversations with the Huron Perth Health Unit and their executive, it became clear that “group activities” like going to the theatre would be amongst the last activities allowed to resume.

Garratt says the festival plans to return next season, thanks in large part to sponsors, donors, government and patrons that have helped keep the theatre financially afloat.