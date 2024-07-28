LONDON
London

    • Increased police presence in Sarnia due to home intruder report

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Sarnia will see an increased police presence on Trudeau Drive after police received reports of a home intruder.

    The Sarnia Police Service posted on X and said it is no longer an active incident and one man has been taken into custody.

    An increased police presence should be expected, however, as the investigation is ongoing.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News