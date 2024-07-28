Increased police presence in Sarnia due to home intruder report
Sarnia will see an increased police presence on Trudeau Drive after police received reports of a home intruder.
The Sarnia Police Service posted on X and said it is no longer an active incident and one man has been taken into custody.
An increased police presence should be expected, however, as the investigation is ongoing.
More details will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian coach Priestman apologizes, takes accountability for Olympic soccer scandal
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Robert Downey Jr. is returning to 'Avengers' films as a villain in 1 of Marvel's Comic-Con twists
Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two 'Avengers' films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.
France investigates death threats sent to Israeli Olympic athletes
French police have opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Paris' prosecutors office said on Sunday.
'Embarrassing': Canadian fans in Paris react to soccer drone spying scandal
Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like 'embarrassing' and 'disappointing' to describe a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Harris raised US$200M in first week of White House campaign and signed up 170,000 volunteers
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.
Attorney for cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada says his client was kidnapped and brought to the U.S.
The lawyer of a powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who is now in U.S. custody pushed back Sunday against claims that his client was tricked into flying into the country, saying he was 'forcibly kidnapped' by the son of Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.