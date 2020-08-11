ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- It’s an app that will allow you to see the past of Southwestern Ontario in a futuristic way, and a new donation means even more local tourist spots will be featured.

Called “Engage,” the augmented reality app will use the same technology as Pokémon Go to bring destinations to life.

Created by London, Ont.-based EXAR Studios, the app will launch in a couple of weeks beginning with featured locations in London.

Now with a donation from the Donna Evans Bushell estate, St. Thomas and Port Stanley will be added In the spring.

Here’s how it works.

For example you show up to visit the Jumbo the Elephant statue in St. Thomas. Open the app and point the camera at the elephant.

Virtually, you would also see the history of Jumbo, an actual tusk side by side with the statue and historical facts.

The idea is to bring the items and history of museums outside for younger generations.

Also during COVID-19 when people are uncomfortable going inside, it allows for a safe way to get a historical tour.

There will also be a game component which will allow you to score points by visiting multiple locations.

Eventually the EXAR team would love to see teachers and students have the app for education and fun field trips.

More to come.