Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Estate donation brings new downtown park, mural project in St. Thomas
The Evans sisters, from left, Doris Evans, Thelma Joiner and Donna Bushell are seen in the family photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas will soon have a new active park in the downtown area thanks to a donation made to the Elgin-St. Thomas Community Foundation.
The $750,000 donation from the estate of Donna Vera Evans Bushell will help develop the park and the “rack to the Future Mural Project.
About $500,000 will be used to develop a part at the site of the former Colin McGregor Justice Building.
The Westlake-Evans Civic Park will feature an outdoor classroom and play area for children, a grand piano housed in a weatherproof structure that will be available for public use, and three outdoor ping pong tables.
The estate will also provide $250,000 to support the Track to the Future Mural Project.
The new funding will build on the project a series of murals to be created and installed throughout Downtown St. Thomas and beyond.
Throughout the creation of the new murals, there will be a documentary film produced in collaboration with the Forest City Film Festival to showcase the project.
This is just the latest in a series of donations from the Bushell estate across the St. Thomas and Elgin County area.