LONDON, ONT. -- It was a quiet start to St Patrick's Day for Western University and Fanshawe College students in the wake of COVID-19 warnings.

By early afternoon CTV News could find no large house parties in near-campus neighbourhoods.

And with bars ordered closed by the province, the traditional daytime revelry on Richmond Row is absent.

Some students are still celebrating - albeit indoors with their roommates.

“Woke up to the (provincial) State of Emergency and don’t know what to do now.”

Fanshawe student Conner Durham cancelled plans to travel to the infamous Ezra Avenue street party in Waterloo, Ont. saying, “All of our friends were begging us not to go.”

Kyle Cribbs, a second-year Fanshawe student was surprised how quiet Fleming Drive was Tuesday, “We were all looking forward to celebrating, but I think most people are worried about this (COVID-19) and taking it seriously."

Several students said that with classes cancelled and course work moving online, many of their friends went home.

Police, firefighters and bylaw enforcement officers will continue to patrol near-campus neighbourhoods throughout the day and evening.

Fanshawe closes campus due to COVID-19

Also Tuesday, Fanshawe announced it will be shutting down its campuses as of midnight.

It had previously kept campuses open, while halting classes for March Break and announcing at least two weeks of online learning would being March 23.

The closure includes all athletics and recreational facilities.

Students in residence are encouraged to return home, though limited food service options will remain available.

Support services will be available online.

Western University had already announced a shift to online classes, though residences and some campus buildings remain operational under a 'required services' protocol.