LONDON, ONT -- Western University has cancelled classes until Tuesday in order to allow instructors to prepare alternative delivery of course content, while Fanshawe College is closing for the March Break.

Starting Wednesday, and for the remainder of the term, Western's classes will be held online.

Despite the shift to online, all campus buildings and residences will remain operational.

On Friday, Fanshawe announced it was cancelling physical classes through the March Break, and would start with online classes for the two weeks that follow, reopening in accordance with the province's mandate for public schools.

On April 6, Fanshawe is expected to resume regular classes, but will issue updates to students as needed.

Western and Fanshawe also cancelled plans for open houses this weekend.

Both decisions came after the Ontario government announced that all publicly funded schools would close for an additional two weeks following March Break.