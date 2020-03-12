LONDON, ONT -- The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, but what does that mean for everyday life in London?

In the last 24 hours the United States has banned travel from Europe, the NBA has suspended its season, and more cases are being reported worldwide.

It can leave many people with questions, such as “when should I self-isolate,” or “can I still travel?”

This article is meant to answer some of the most frequently asked questions, and to bring a local focus to a global story.

How at risk am I to catching COVID-19 in London?

According to the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) the risk for residents of London and Middlesex County remains low. The health unit says they are continuing to monitor the developing situation actively along with national and provincial health agencies.

According to Health Canada the risk remains low for the general public. There is an increased risk of more severe cases for people 65 years and older, and people with compromised immune systems or with underlying medical conditions.

How do I know if I have the virus?

It may be difficult to tell if you have the virus because the symptoms often present as similar to the common cold or flu.

According to Health Canada reported symptoms have included fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia in both lungs.

COVID-19 is only confirmed through laboratory tests. Most people with mild coronavirus will recover on their own.

If I feel like I have a cold or flu should I get tested?

The Middlesex London Health Unit says you should only get tested if you present with a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within 14 days of:

Travelling to an affected area

Close contact with a confirmed or likely case of COVID-19

Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who has been to an affected area

How can I protect myself?

The health unit advises that anyone who is sick should stay at home. Wash your hands with soap and warm water frequently for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands and cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

There is little medical evidence that wearing a mask for day-to-day activities is required.

What is self-isolation and when should I do it?

Those who have been to an infected area or have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 may be asked to self-isolate. This means you can’t leave your house for a period of two weeks.

According to Health Canada you should self-isolate if:

You have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Local public health has identified you as a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Can I still travel?

The United States has recently announced a travel ban from Europe for at least 30 days. As of Thursday morning Canada has not announced a similar ban, however the situation is changing rapidly. Check the Heath Canada page here for an updated list of affected areas and travel restrictions.

For more information on COVID-19 follow this link to the Middlesex London Health Unit’s information page that has further information to the above questions and more.