LONDON, ONT. -- A large police presence was seen in downtown Strathroy Wednesday evening due to a brief standoff with an assault suspect.

Officers were called to the area of Front Street and Caradoc Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a man attempting to injure people inside a residence with a knife.

Police tell CTV News that there was a short standoff with a male suspect who had remained in the residence.

According to police the suspect attempted to assault an officer but the officer was not injured.

Eventually the man was arrested with the assistance of Middlesex OPP.

The man is wanted on several warrants from other jurisdictions and has been charged with Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon.