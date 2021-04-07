MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three teens are facing charges, including a 17-year-old male who was injured when a firearm was discharged in east London on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a unit in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Allen Place around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible shooting.

A 17-year-old male was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

A firearm was seized and two females, ages 16 and 17 were arrested. They, along with the injured 17-year-old male, have been jointly charged with:

possess restricted firearm without licence and registration

use/handle firearm in a careless manner

possess a loaded restricted firearm

store firearm in a careless manner

The male, who is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, remains in hospital.