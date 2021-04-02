LONDON, ONT -- London police said an investigation resulted in four men being arrested on Friday early morning.

Police said at approx. 5:00 a.m. a citizen advised police of a social media post created locally which involved two men and multiple weapons.

In response, several officers investigated and attended a hotel in the city’s South end.

As a result 4 men were arrested and the following items were seized:

• Replica hand gun

• Brass knuckles

• Prohibit flick knife and various other knifes

• Fentanyl and a variety of other drugs

At this time all suspects are in police custody, as such they do not pose any risk to public safety.

As a result of this investigation police obtained a warrant which was later executed and lead to the following criminal charges:

- Two counts of Possess scheduled 1 substance for trafficking

- Unauthorized Possession of a firearm

- Possess loaded firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm

- Four counts of Fail to comply with YCJA

- Four counts of Possession of firearm or ammunition

Two males are facing these charges, however, names of the accused parties will not be released at this time.

This investigation is on-going and further details will be made public once the investigation is finalized.