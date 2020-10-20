LONDON, ONT. -- Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween will be quite different in 2020.

Halloween is supposed to be the scariest holiday on the calendar, filled with ghosts and goblins and sweet trick-or-treating delights. But the pandemic has changed that.

As numbers continue to rise across the country, fears over new outbreaks will dampen many traditional Halloween activities this year.

But there is some good news.

A number of spooky events will still go ahead, with all proper health and safety measures in place, including social distancing and mandatory masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you’re still hoping to get a scare or two this Halloween, here are some creepy options for you to check out:

The Abandoned Village

Fanshawe Pioneer Village, 1424 Clarke Road, London

Oct. 21-31

$18

The Byron Scary House has partnered with Fanshawe Pioneer Village to transform three buildings into haunted attractions.

This is an outdoor event that takes place on gravel and uneven pathways. Guests are asked to come prepared for the weather and to wear comfortable shoes.

Masks are required.

For tickets & information: http://fanshawepioneervillage.ca/events/abandoned-village

Bingeman’s Screampark

425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener

Oct. 22-25, 28-31, Nov. 1

Prices vary.

A collection of the most terrifying subjects from your worst nightmares come together for one horrifying walk.

For tickets & information: http://www.bingemans.com/

Haunted Campfires

936685 Blenheim Road, Bright

Oct. 20-31

$250 (small campfire for five guests)

$500 (large campfire for 10 guests)

Fear Farm presents Haunted Campfires. A two-hour private campfire experience, including a haunted outdoor adventure through the best of Fear Farm’s outdoor haunts.

For tickets & information: https://fearfarm.ca/

Haunted Mansion

Grosvenor Lodge, 1017 Western Road, London

Oct. 25, 26, 27, 30 (kid-friendly event takes place Oct. 27)

Tickets: $15 + HST in advance, $20 at the door

A self-guided tour of the historical property will leave you locked in the mansion & left to complete tasks and find clues to help you escape.

All proceeds go toward preserving two historical buildings in the city.

For tickets & information: events@heritagelondonfoundation.ca or 519-645-2845 or 519-432-6620

Crimes, Haunts & Curses

Eldon House, 481 Ridout Street North, London

Oct. 31

Tickets: $12

Join historical interpreters for a walking tour and learn about some scandals, crimes and spooky happenings in London’s long history.

For tickets & information: https://eldonhouse.ca/product/crimes-haunts-and-curses-2/

Woodland Cemetery Tour

Eldon House, 481 Ridout Street North, London

Oct. 24, 25

Tickets: $12

Join historical interpreters in the Woodland Cemetery and learn about the passing of specific Harris family members, the culture of death during their time, and the art and architecture carved into the monuments and gravestones at the Woodland Cemetery site.

For tickets & information: https://eldonhouse.ca/product/woodland-cemetery-tour/

Murder at The Bruce Hotel

The Bruce Hotel, 89 Parkview Drive, Stratford

Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31

Tickets: $200 (Dining package)

Spontaneous Theatre (the group who brought Romeo & Juliet, Sidewalk Scenes, and Instant Theatre to Stratford this summer) creates an original, live, interactive murder mystery.

For tickets & information: http://www.thebruce.ca/murder/