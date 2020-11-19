Advertisement
Third COVID-19 case at an elementary school in Aylmer
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 11:24AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer, Ont.
Southwestern Public Health is currently investigating its latest case of COVID-19 parents and staff have been notified of the case and investigators will contact those who had close contact.
Assumption will remain open and school buses will continue to operate. Staff at Assumption will work with students and families to ensure learning continues for those who are self-isolating at home.