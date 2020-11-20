LONDON, ONT. -- An early morning break-in at a construction site resulted in the arrest of three Londoners on Thursday.

After a motion alarm sounded at 1731 Churchill Ave., police were contacted. Once on scene they found three people inside the site.

Of the three individuals, two fled but were located by officers. The third suspect was located by the London Police Services Canine Unit.

One of the suspects had a knife which was seized at the scene.

Three London males, a 27-year-old, 54-year-old and a 29-year-old were charged with break and enter with intent.

The 27-year-old was also charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in February 2021.

Damages are estimated at $600.