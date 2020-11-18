WINGHAM, ONT. -- OPP officers come across a lot of strange things patrolling Ontario streets and roadways, but a traffic stop near Exeter, is a first of its kind.

On Saturday, Huron OPP officers received tips from the public about a transport truck and trailer travelling near Exeter with a hand-made licence plate.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers found a homemade licence plate made out of paper and a magic marker.

Police determined the 48 year old driver, from the Flesherton area, did not have a valid commercial vehicle certificate, had failed to maintain his log book, and had failed to complete a daily inspection report.

The driver faces several charges, and has a court date in Goderich on January 5.