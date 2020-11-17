LONDON, ONT. -- If you haven't dug out your shovels and scrapers yet, now may be the time.

Lake effect snow beginning early Tuesday has the potential to bring us much as 20 cm to the region by Wednesday morning.

Some early commuters were met with some flurries and snow in London and parts of Middlesex County on Tuesday.

Snow squall watches and warning were in effect for much of the day for London and surrounding counties, as far north as Huron-Perth and Bruce County.

A number of weather advisories were also issued, with Environment Canada warning of the possibility of brief periods of low visibility with heavy flurries and blowing snow.

The weather agency warned that white out conditions were possible during snow squalls and blowing snow could also become a hazard.

Tuesday's snow had OPP issuing a reminder for drivers to adjust their habits to the winter conditions and to slow down.

Huron County OPP said they had already responded to half-a-dozen crashes Tuesday morning.

It's also a good time to ensure your vehicle is ready for winter; make sure your scraper is in good shape, top up your windshield washer fluid and make an appointment to get your winter tires put on.

- With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland