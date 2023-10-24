After just two years city staff recommend closing lookout constructed in Highland Woods

Facing tough questions from the area’s councillors, city staff waffled about the closure of a pedestrian walkway in south London.

On Monday, a report to the Corporate Services Committee recommended the public walkway next to 10 Rossmore Ct. be closed and sold to the abutting property owner because it’s become a hotspot for illegal dumping and provides unrestricted access to protected wetlands.

“By declaring the property surplus, the city can better protect the adjacent significant woodland and wetland environment, which should be the focal point of this decision,” read the report.

However, the city constructed a wooden lookout point on the property in late 2021 as a compromise with neighbours who were upset about the removal of a boardwalk into Highland Woods.

“I was surprised to see that barely two years on, staff’s recommendation is to close off the property, remove the lookout, and sell it to a private owner,” Coun. Elizabeth Peloza told the committee.

Peloza suggested referring the issue back to staff for consultation with the Parks Department staff who oversaw construction of the wooden lookout.

“I hear the councillor’s concerns and comments, so I’d like the opportunity to go back and review this again,” replied Bill Warner, director of realty services.

The referral was unanimously supported by the committee 5-0.