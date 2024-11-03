Londoners invited to vote on Neighbourhood Decision Making 2024

Londoners are invited by the city to vote on Neighbourhood Decision Making 2024.

The list is compiled of ideas submitted by London to improve their neighbourhoods and now is the time to vote for the ones you like best.

From Monday until Saturday, your voice can be heard in person, online or via phone.

In person voting locations are:

King’s College on Monday

Western University Centre on Monday

Huron College on Tuesday

Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre on Wednesday

Stronach on Thursday

South London Community Centre on Friday

If you prefer to vote by phone, you can call 519-661-8410 on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Online voting is available here.

The full list of ideas

Central

Bench at Commissioners Road West and Viscount Road

Bench at Wortley Road and Victor Street

Benches at Soccer Field in Chelsea Green Park

Community Information Board in Lorne Avenue Park

Disc Golf in Ross Park

Environmental Interpretive Sign in West Lions Park

Gaga Ball Pit at Mountsfield Public School Greenspace

Historical Signage and Seating Area in Richard B. Harrison Park

Mosaic in Proudfoot Park West

Community Art (Mural) at Richmond Road and Broughdale Avenue

Mural at Rowntree Park

Natural Playground at Académie de la Tamise School Greenspace

Natural Playground at Kensal Park French Immersion School

Neighbourhood Porch Concert Series in Central London

Neon Drip Paint Party in Cherryhill Neighbourhood

New Swings in Oakland Avenue Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment and Benchfit Signage in Rowntree Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Meredith Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Murray Park

Picnic Area in Doidge Park

Ping Pong Table in Rowntree Park

Utility Box Mural in Woodfield

Utility Box Murals in Wortley Village

Northeast

Badminton Net in Forest Hill Park

Bike Repair Station on Trail at Stoney Creek Valley Southeast

Chess Picnic Tables in Virginia Park

Commemorative Cricket Plaza

Flowering Tree Planting in Northeast Park

Gaga Ball Pit at Hillcrest Public School Greenspace

Gaga Ball Pit at Lord Elgin Public School Greenspace

Half Basketball Court in Virginia Park

Huron Heights Mural on Stronach Arena

Little Seed Library at Carling Heights Community Garden

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Cedar Hollow Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Huron Heights Park

Outdoor Ping Pong Table at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre

Outdoor Seating and Tree Planting at East Carling Public School Greenspace

Picnic Tables at Mother Teresa Secondary School Greenspace

Soccer Field Nets in Dalkeith Park

Soccer Goals for Cedar Hollow Park

Soccer Nets and Benches in Forest Hill Park

Tulip Trees in Bellwood Park

Volleyball Posts and Net in Virginia Park

Northwest

"We are all Artists" Neighbourhood Event in White Hills

Benches in Egelton Woods

Community Information Board at Egelton Woods

Environmental Sign and Bat Boxes in Egelton Woods

Field Bleachers at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School

Half Basketball Court in Wallingford Avenue Park

Hawthorne Road Multicultural Street Party

Little Library on Elson Road

Natural Playground at Saint Marguerite D'Youville Catholic Elementary School

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Jaycee Park

Park Bench in Beaverbrook Woods

Sign Commemorating Art and Community in Nor’west Optimist Park

Utility Box Murals in Northwest London

Volleyball Posts and Net in Oak Park

Southeast

Ashphalt Pathway to Mushkeeki Gitigan (Medicine Garden) in South Branch Park

Benches and Tables for Bonaventure Meadows Park

Bike parking at Hamilton Road and Sackville Street

Bird Friendly Decals at East Lions Community Centre

Gaga Ball Pit in Forest View Park

Half Basketball Court in Vauxhall Park

Hopscotch on Sackville Street

Mushkeeki Gitigan (Medicine Garden) Fire Series

New Pathway, Resting Spaces and Trees in Laurier Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in CNRA Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Fairmont Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Kiwanis Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Southeast Optimist Park

Outdoor Exercise Equipment on Thames Valley Parkway

Outdoor Seating Area and Badminton in Admiral Park

Picnic Table in CNRA Park

Picnic Tables at Summerside Public School Greenspace

Ping Pong Table in Admiral Park

Ping Pong Table in CNRA Park

Ping Pong Table in Southeast Optimist Park

Rainbow Crosswalk at Hamilton Road and Sackville Street

Rock and Roll on Hamilton Road

Self-Guided Tour of Mushkeeki Gitigan (Medicine Garden) in South Branch Park

Tree Planting in CNRA Park

Trees, Benches and Small Play Equipment at Trafalgar Public School

Vauxhall Park Baseball Upgrades

Southwest