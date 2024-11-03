Londoners invited to vote on Neighbourhood Decision Making 2024
Londoners are invited by the city to vote on Neighbourhood Decision Making 2024.
The list is compiled of ideas submitted by London to improve their neighbourhoods and now is the time to vote for the ones you like best.
From Monday until Saturday, your voice can be heard in person, online or via phone.
In person voting locations are:
- King’s College on Monday
- Western University Centre on Monday
- Huron College on Tuesday
- Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre on Wednesday
- Stronach on Thursday
- South London Community Centre on Friday
If you prefer to vote by phone, you can call 519-661-8410 on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Online voting is available here.
The full list of ideas
Central
- Bench at Commissioners Road West and Viscount Road
- Bench at Wortley Road and Victor Street
- Benches at Soccer Field in Chelsea Green Park
- Community Information Board in Lorne Avenue Park
- Disc Golf in Ross Park
- Environmental Interpretive Sign in West Lions Park
- Gaga Ball Pit at Mountsfield Public School Greenspace
- Historical Signage and Seating Area in Richard B. Harrison Park
- Mosaic in Proudfoot Park West
- Community Art (Mural) at Richmond Road and Broughdale Avenue
- Mural at Rowntree Park
- Natural Playground at Académie de la Tamise School Greenspace
- Natural Playground at Kensal Park French Immersion School
- Neighbourhood Porch Concert Series in Central London
- Neon Drip Paint Party in Cherryhill Neighbourhood
- New Swings in Oakland Avenue Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment and Benchfit Signage in Rowntree Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Meredith Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Murray Park
- Picnic Area in Doidge Park
- Ping Pong Table in Rowntree Park
- Utility Box Mural in Woodfield
- Utility Box Murals in Wortley Village
Northeast
- Badminton Net in Forest Hill Park
- Bike Repair Station on Trail at Stoney Creek Valley Southeast
- Chess Picnic Tables in Virginia Park
- Commemorative Cricket Plaza
- Flowering Tree Planting in Northeast Park
- Gaga Ball Pit at Hillcrest Public School Greenspace
- Gaga Ball Pit at Lord Elgin Public School Greenspace
- Half Basketball Court in Virginia Park
- Huron Heights Mural on Stronach Arena
- Little Seed Library at Carling Heights Community Garden
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Cedar Hollow Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Huron Heights Park
- Outdoor Ping Pong Table at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre
- Outdoor Seating and Tree Planting at East Carling Public School Greenspace
- Picnic Tables at Mother Teresa Secondary School Greenspace
- Soccer Field Nets in Dalkeith Park
- Soccer Goals for Cedar Hollow Park
- Soccer Nets and Benches in Forest Hill Park
- Tulip Trees in Bellwood Park
- Volleyball Posts and Net in Virginia Park
Northwest
- "We are all Artists" Neighbourhood Event in White Hills
- Benches in Egelton Woods
- Community Information Board at Egelton Woods
- Environmental Sign and Bat Boxes in Egelton Woods
- Field Bleachers at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School
- Half Basketball Court in Wallingford Avenue Park
- Hawthorne Road Multicultural Street Party
- Little Library on Elson Road
- Natural Playground at Saint Marguerite D'Youville Catholic Elementary School
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Jaycee Park
- Park Bench in Beaverbrook Woods
- Sign Commemorating Art and Community in Nor’west Optimist Park
- Utility Box Murals in Northwest London
- Volleyball Posts and Net in Oak Park
Southeast
- Ashphalt Pathway to Mushkeeki Gitigan (Medicine Garden) in South Branch Park
- Benches and Tables for Bonaventure Meadows Park
- Bike parking at Hamilton Road and Sackville Street
- Bird Friendly Decals at East Lions Community Centre
- Gaga Ball Pit in Forest View Park
- Half Basketball Court in Vauxhall Park
- Hopscotch on Sackville Street
- Mushkeeki Gitigan (Medicine Garden) Fire Series
- New Pathway, Resting Spaces and Trees in Laurier Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in CNRA Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Fairmont Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Kiwanis Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Southeast Optimist Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment on Thames Valley Parkway
- Outdoor Seating Area and Badminton in Admiral Park
- Picnic Table in CNRA Park
- Picnic Tables at Summerside Public School Greenspace
- Ping Pong Table in Admiral Park
- Ping Pong Table in CNRA Park
- Ping Pong Table in Southeast Optimist Park
- Rainbow Crosswalk at Hamilton Road and Sackville Street
- Rock and Roll on Hamilton Road
- Self-Guided Tour of Mushkeeki Gitigan (Medicine Garden) in South Branch Park
- Tree Planting in CNRA Park
- Trees, Benches and Small Play Equipment at Trafalgar Public School
- Vauxhall Park Baseball Upgrades
Southwest
- Bench at Foxcroft Crescent and Griffin Street
- Bench at Southdale and Boler Road
- Benches at Middleton Park Pond
- Bike parking at Boler Road and Byron Baseline Road
- Environmental Interpretative Sign in Crestwood Woods
- Gathering & Resting Spaces in White Oaks Park
- Half Basketball Court in Arthur Ford Park
- Half Basketball Court in Byron Hills Park
- Half Basketball Court in Rosecliffe Park
- Multicultural Free Little Library
- Neighbourhood Art Show in Byron
- New Swings for Winblest Park
- Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Arthur Ford Park
- Outdoor Ping Pong Table at South London Community Centre
- Ping Pong Table in Cresthaven Park
- Small Play Equipment and Playground Resurfacing with Accessible Entry Point at Cleardale Public School
- Tree Planting in White Oaks Park
