London Special Olympian wins North American Gold Medal

Trailing by four strokes going into the final round, Chris Lauzon knew he had work to do.

At the North American Special Olympics (NASO) golf tournament in Wichita, Kansas, Lauzon shot a final round 62 over nine holes to win the event by five shots.

“The second day was my bad day (score of 68) with high winds, and I just couldn't get my shots down,” said Lauzon.

“Thursday was a reset day, and I just put an amazing finish.”

Special Olympics coach Todd DeSilva accompanied Lauzon and caddied for him over the three-day event.

“Chris really turned it around on the on the third and final day and shot one of his best rounds, and the results speak for themselves,” said DeSilva.

Special Olympian Chris Lauzon of London, Ont. shot a three-round total of 193 to win gold at the North American Special Olympics golf tournament in Wichita, Kansas on Nov. 3, 2024. (Source: Todd DeSilva)

He beat four others in the Level Four tournament, which he had previously competed in in 2015 in South Carolina.

“Last time I went I was not the greatest,” said Lauzon.

“From that point on, I was just going to do training, get better, and hopefully one day will get back to this tournament and have a better outcome”.

He did just that, scoring 193 over the three days.

“I was his head coach for the floor hockey team (London Blazers) that won Nationals in Calgary, so I know how much of a competitor he is,” said DeSilva.

“Just seeing him complete in an individual sport, I’m super proud with how he turned his game around, especially after the second day. He was really frustrated after the second day, but being able to work with him through those challenges, it's very satisfying to me as a coach to be able to see him succeed.”

Because he was trailing by four heading into the final round, even with his impressive 62 he didn’t know he had won.

DeSilva took that opportunity to have a little fun with him.

“Todd called and said they posted the outcome and ‘you may not like what the outcome is,’” said Lauzon.

“He knew already (the results) and he was just playing a joke. When I got to the board, I had the biggest smile because he got with that joke.”

As for the London Blazers hockey team, this week they were named Special Olympics Ontario ‘Team of the Year’.

The London Blazers Floor Hockey Team was named 2024 Special Olympics Ontario Team of the Year (Source: Torch Run London)

“We were also finalist for team of the year Canada. Unfortunately, we lost to a curling team, but just to be recognized in that regard as one of the best teams in Canada is a super honour,” said DeSilva.

“I’m proud of both of those achievements, I'm super proud of the guys.”

Lauzon won individual and team gold this year in major events.

“I think 2024 was a great year of sports for me,” said Lauzon.