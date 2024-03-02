London Blazers Floor Hockey battle adversity to win gold at Canada Special Olympic Games
With their starting goalie out due to illness, London Blazers backup Zack Griffith knew it was his time to step up in the championship game.
“Our other goalie wasn’t feeling well so I stepped and went in,” said Griffith of St. Thomas, Ont., who has been in Special Olympics for seven years.
And step up he did. He allowed just one goal in a 4-1 gold medal win over Alberta at the Canada Winter Special Olympic Games.
“It feels fantastic. My favourite part was when we won together as a team,” he said.
Chris Lauzon heaped praise on his teammate Griffith, “He had to play today, and played on his head today.”
For Lauzon, a 20-year journey in Special Olympics culminated with the best moment of his sporting life.
“It’s so exciting,” said Lauzon. “We lost to Alberta in the round-robin, but we beat them to win gold today.”
Battling illness and injury, the Blazers weren’t about to give up.
In the semifinals, they faced adversity like they’ve never seen before.
“We were down four guys, two from isolation and one with a concussion, and our starting goalie wa out,” said Todd Desilva, head coach of the Blazers team. “We had to basically play shorthanded every other shift with four players, then five. They stepped up and got us to the Gold medal game.”
The Blazers are just one of many medals which are coming home to the London area.
Alpine Skier Ben So, who we featured prior to the games, won two gold and one silver medal.
Speed Skaters Cameron Banerjee (1 gold, one silver), Jackson Tomlinson (1 gold, one silver, one bronze) and Sara Albers (1 gold, 2 silver) also reached the podium.
Five-Pin bowler Kathleen Mills finished fourth in singles, and fifth in team play.
The athletes return to London from Calgary on Sunday.
Speed Skater Jackson Tomlinson. (Source: Special Olympics Canada)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former prime minister Jean Chretien remembers 'great servant of Canada' Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Jean Chretien is remembering his longtime political rival, former prime minister Brian Mulroney, as a loving family man and formidable opponent who 'did his best' and 'served the country well.'
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Last surviving member of the first team to conquer Mount Everest says it is crowded and dirty now
The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
Trump wins the Missouri caucuses, Michigan GOP convention as he moves closer to nomination
Former U.S. president Donald Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination on Saturday, winning the Missouri caucuses and sweeping the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service
An 11-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence was remembered Saturday during a Rosary service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston, Texas.
An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.