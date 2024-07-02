Active incident in Central Huron leads to increased police presence
Huron County OPP are asking members of the public to avoid an active investigation.
Community members will see increased police presence in the area of Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line.
Police said there is no threat to public safety.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Are fewer Canadians having children? We want to hear from you
Are you choosing not to have children? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ontario police seize over $1M in cocaine, $300K in cash in major drug bust
Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.
RFK Jr. says he has 'skeletons in my closet' after sexual assault allegation
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday he has 'so many skeletons in my closet,' when asked about an allegation in a Vanity Fair article that he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter.
NHL free agency shows teams in U.S. states with no income tax have an advantage
It's become difficult to deny the impact of favourable tax situations for teams around the NHL.
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
Kitchener
-
Victim of fatal Flamborough, Ont. house party shooting identified
The man who was fatally shot along a Flamborough, Ont. highway this weekend has now been identified as Tobenna Obiaga, a 45-year-old man from Halton Region.
-
Victoria Park shut down due to reports of fireworks being shot at people on Canada Day
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
-
SIU investigating police response to ‘man in distress’ call in Cambridge
The SIU has been called to look into a police-involved incident in Cambridge that sent one person to hospital.
Windsor
-
Major road closed following four-vehicle collision
Walker Road is closed in both directions after a collision between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 in Essex.
-
Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral
Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.
-
Windsor Spitfires name new head coach
Greg Walters has been named the new head coach of the Windsor Spitfires.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man who targeted Barrie businesses in 2022 sentenced to jail time
An Innisfil man who pleaded guilty to being part of a series of break-and-enters and thefts in 2022 has been sentenced to jail.
-
Crown wants Innisfil Ont., man sentenced for sex crimes against 5 young girls
The Crown wants 22-year-old Curtis Gamble sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sex crimes against five young girls who were 12 to 14 years of age when Gamble was 19.
-
New scammers using fake logos in emails
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warns of scammers using legitimate-looking logos.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after serious, single-vehicle crash in Estaire
Highway 69 reopened early Tuesday evening after being closed for several hours following a collision.
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa
-
-
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill on Monday.
Toronto
-
-
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
-
Backbencher who was booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to kick her out of caucus.
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montreal-area tourist dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
More victims come forward after man arrested in alleged South Shore home repair scheme: police
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
Atlantic
-
-
N.B. hospital won’t have labour, birth services for parts of July, August, September and October
People giving birth in the Waterville, N.B., area will have to travel to Fredericton for medical attention for certain dates in July, August, September and October.
-
Power failure inside water facility leads to Halifax boil water advisory
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Burrows neighbourhood: WPS
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man.
-
Heavy rain hammers Winkler
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
-
'Very well-loved': Chief says community is in pain after three men went missing on Lake Winnipeg
The Chief of Misipawistik Cree Nation said it is a tough time for her people after three men went missing last week.
Calgary
-
Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes.
-
More WestJet flights grounded as airline says resumption of operations to 'take time'
WestJet passengers faced more flight disruptions Tuesday despite a deal reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics, as the airline says full resumption of operations "will take time."
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
City to conduct review on intersection where toddler was killed in marked crosswalk
The City of Edmonton is in the process of conducting a fatality review on an intersection where a toddler was killed last week.
-
Stanley Cup contention proves to be considerable Oilers free-agent lure
The carrot of potentially playing on a Stanley Cup-contending team played a major factor in attracting a pair of sought-after forwards to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Vancouver
-
-
CBC broadcaster Rick Cluff, ex-host of Vancouver's The Early Edition, dead at 74
Former CBC radio journalist and personality Rick Cluff, who was the longtime host of The Early Edition morning show in Vancouver, has died at the age of 74.
-
'A steal for the international buyer': Whistler mansion listed for $17.9M
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a "steal for the international buyer" due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.