    • Active incident in Central Huron leads to increased police presence

    Huron County OPP are asking members of the public to avoid an active investigation.

    Community members will see increased police presence in the area of Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line.

    Police said there is no threat to public safety.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

